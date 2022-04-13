Racing Season Set to Get Underway At The Southern Iowa Speedway

Oskaloosa, Iowa: The Southern Iowa Fairboard and their race committee is anxious to get the 2022 racing season underway at the “Mahaska County Monster” ½ mile dirt track located on the Mahaska County Fairgrounds in Oskaloosa, Iowa. The long time tradition of Wednesday night racing will continue with opening night slated for Wednesday, April 20th . The 5 classes of race cars that will be in competition on Wednesday nights include, Stock Cars, Sportmods, Hobby Stocks, Sport Compacts and Non-Wing Sprint Cars. The Grandstand gates will open at 5:45 pm with warmups slated to take to the track at 7:15 pm with racing to follow.

Wednesday night racing will be held right up to the 2022 Southern Iowa Fair, the Caleb Hammond Memorial will be held on Tuesday night July 19th during the Fair.

Season Championships will be contested on Wednesday, July 27th and the annual “Fall Challenge” will wrap up the season on October 14th and 15th.