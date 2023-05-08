Quiroga, Huff on First Team, Four Honored by League

Oskaloosa–Four William Penn softball players were lauded for strong campaigns as the 2023 all-Heart of America Athletic Conference teams were announced Friday.

Infielder Valeria Quiroga (Sr., Brownsville, Texas, Sociology) and pitcher Chelsey Huff (So., Douds, Iowa, Exercise Science) were both named to the 20-person first team.

Sixteen players picked up second-team status, including outfielder Abby Wilson (Sr., Calgary, Alberta, Biology), while fellow outfielder Allyson Stewart (Sr., Delta, B.C., Nursing) was one of 24 honorable mentions.

The award is Quiroga’s third, the second for Huff and Wilson, and the first for Stewart.

The quartet helped William Penn to a 19-29 overall record, including an 11-15 Heart mark.

Quiroga wrapped up her senior campaign with a jaw-dropping .484 batting average (45-for-93) that included 13 doubles and five home runs. Despite missing 11 games due to injury, she still tallied 22 RBIs and 21 runs, while posting a .785 slugging percentage and an on-base percentage of .600 that featured 28 walks and two hit-by-pitches (only six strikeouts).

The senior posted 13 multi-hit performances with five three-hit outings. She managed a pair of seven-game hitting streaks.

Huff went 10-14 in the circle with a 2.31 Earned Run Average. In 154 1/3 innings of work, the sophomore struck out 147 batters against 46 walks, while opponents hit just .252 against her. She recorded 13 complete games, three shutouts, and also had three saves to her credit.

Of her 30 appearances, she had at least five strikeouts in 17 of them with a high of 12 against Mount Marty on February 18.

Wilson’s .308 batting average (49-for-159) came with two triples. She scored 33 times and also drove in three runs. The junior led WPU with 11 stolen bases as well.

Wilson had 16 multi-hit games with a high of three versus Missouri Valley on April 1. She tallied two separate seven-game hitting streaks.

Stewart ended 2023 with a .298 hitting clip (37-for-124), highlighted by a double. The junior had 11 RBIs and 11 runs scored this spring.

The owner of a nine-game hitting streak, she had eight multi-hit outings (high of three on three occasions).

Kelena Oots of Central Methodist won the Heart’s Player of the Year honor, while Jayna Witzany of Mount Mercy claimed Pitcher of the Year accolades.

Baker claimed two awards with Kerstyn Finch taking the Newcomer of the Year laurel and Kira Baker being named Freshman of the Year. Pat Reardon of Central Methodist was tabbed as Coach of the Year by his peers.