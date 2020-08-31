Positive COVID-19 Test At OHS And OMS

An Oskaloosa Schools Press Release

***UPDATE***

Positive Case of COVID-19 in the Oskaloosa Community School District

August 31, 2020

Dear Oskaloosa Parents, Staff and Community Members:

We have learned that a member of the Oskaloosa Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. Our building and district staff immediately began the contact tracing process. The Oskaloosa Community School District continues to take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.

The district is working with the Mahaska County Public Health to contact anyone who was in close contact with this person. All staff and students who are determined to have been in close contact with the person will be personally contacted with any quarantining requirements. I want to remind our staff and students: if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your physician immediately. Students who are required to quarantine due to possible exposure can continue to access learning through online methods (Google Classroom). The teachers will email their students the information regarding access.

At this time, the OCSD will continue with face-to-face learning. We will be following all CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting. We encourage all of you to continue following the CDC’s recommendations to remain healthy and well.

Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff and families. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you.

We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for your continued support of the Oskaloosa School District.

Original Post

August 30, 2020

Dear Oskaloosa Parents, Staff and Community Members:

We have learned that a member of the Oskaloosa High School has tested positive for COVID-19. Our building and district staff immediately began the contact tracing process. The Oskaloosa Community School District continues to take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.

The individual who has tested positive was at the Oskaloosa High School the week of August 24, 2020 and is currently recovering at home. The district is working with the Mahaska County Public Health to contact anyone who was in close contact with this person. All staff and students who are determined to have been in close contact with the person will be personally contacted with any quarantining requirements. I want to remind our staff and students: if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your physician immediately. Students who are required to quarantine due to possible exposure can continue to access learning through online methods (Schoology). The teachers will email their students the information regarding access.

With Osky Pride,

Paula J. Wright

Superintendent