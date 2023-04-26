Pella Boys Tennis Best Osky

by Tony Witt

The Osky Boys tennis team faced Pella last week, their toughest opponent yet and lost 11-0 on another cold and extremely windy afternoon. The boys played the best that they have all season even though the score doesn’t reflect that. They had a lot of very competitive set scores with Pella, especially in the doubles. Jacob Jones played his best match of the season but lost in two closely contested sets, with one being a tiebreaker. I was really pleased how well we played in the doubles matches. The Jv Also had a rough time and lost as well to the Pella JV team.