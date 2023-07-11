OWLS Lunch & Learn “Prairie Picnic”

Environmental Learning Center

Friday, July 14, 2023

11:30 am – 12:30 pm

The Mahaska County Conservation Board invites adults of any age to the O.W.L.S. (Older, Wiser, Livelier Souls) program on Friday, July 14th from 11:30 am -12:30 pm in the lower level of the Mahaska County Environmental Learning Center at Caldwell Park. This month, the topic will be a “Prairie Picnic” and we are asking everyone attending to bring a dish or dessert to a potluck lunch. Plates, silverware and drinks will be provided. The lunch topic will be about prairies and Mahaska County Naturalist, Laura DeCook will share information about prairies in Iowa.

Please let us know if you are coming and what you plan on bringing to the potluck! Reservations are made by contacting MCCB at (641)673-9327 or decook@mahaskacountyia.gov. Reservation deadline will be July 19th.

The Environmental Learning Center is located at 2342 Hwy. 92 East, Oskaloosa.