OSKY RESIDENTS TO VOTE ON RENEWING DISTRICT’S PHYSICAL PLANT & EQUIPMENT LEVY NOVEMBER 7

An Oskaloosa Community School District Press Release

OSKALOOSA, IOWA — Residents of the Oskaloosa Community Schools will vote on renewing the district’s Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

A PPEL is a voter-approved levy that generates funds a school district can use for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases, and improvements. Funds may be used only for these purposes.

If Oskaloosa Schools’ existing PPEL is renewed, it would continue to generate authority at the equivalent of 67 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. The district’s PPEL rate would remain lower than a majority of Iowa schools and the allowed maximum. There would be no property tax increase with an approved vote.

“Like many Iowa school districts, we rely on PPEL-generated funds to cover the costs of maintaining and repairing our buildings, facilities, and vehicles,” said Mike Fisher, Superintendent. “On November 7, we are asking our community to renew the PPEL that is already in place, with no impact on local property taxes. This allows us to continue to engage ALL students to embrace the power of learning and ensure their safety while doing so.”

Voters will need to show a valid ID before casting their ballot. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day. Voters can find their polling locations at https://sos.iowa.gov/elections.

With a renewed PPEL, the district would prioritize the most urgent and required repairs across its schools. These include buses and vehicles, grounds equipment, instruments, concrete replacement, carpet replacement, and roof replacements. To learn more about the PPEL renewal, please visit https://bit.ly/oskyppel2023.