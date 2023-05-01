Osky 8th Grade Girls Track In Action At Knoxville

by Steve Kaisand

The 8th grade girls track team competed at Knoxville on Thursday night. The top 8 finishers are all listed below.  The girls will be in action on Monday at Lacey with field events starting at 4:30 and running at 4:45.

Knoxville Meet – Top 8 Finishers

Knoxville Meet April 28
3rd High Jump Kennedy Wright 4-4
3rd 4 x 800 Hailey Montgomery 13:06.94 SB
Katelynn Watts
Karlyn Scott
Aliah Cauthron
4th Shuttle Hurdle Hannah Van Arkel 86.24 SB
Ella Walter
Hailey Montgomery
Kennedy Wright
4th 4 x 400 Aliah Cauthron 5:16.64 SB
Kamryn Maddy
Hailey Montgomery
Katelynn Watts
5th 1500 M Run Ella Walter 6:09.15
5th Sprint Med Aleigha Sheets 2:18.93 SB
Hannah Van Arkel
Kaylee Main
Aliah Cauthron
6th High Jump Ella Walter 4-2
6th Distance Med Aleigha Sheets 5:40.94
Brooklynn Coenen
Kaylee Main
Kamryn Maddy
6th 4 x 200 Kennedy Wright 2:15.33
Kamryn Maddy
Katelynn Watts
Celli Pilcher
6th 800 M Run Ella Walter 2:59.13
7th Discus Allie Campbell 65-04
7th Shot Allie Campbell 25-06
7th 4 x 100 Celli Pilcher 61.98 SB
Brooklynn Coenen
Aleigha Sheets
Hannah Van Arkel
8th 200 M Hurdles Kaylee Main 37.29
Posted by on May 1 2023. Filed under School Activities.

