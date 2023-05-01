Osky 8th Grade Girls Track In Action At Knoxville
by Steve Kaisand
The 8th grade girls track team competed at Knoxville on Thursday night. The top 8 finishers are all listed below. The girls will be in action on Monday at Lacey with field events starting at 4:30 and running at 4:45.
Knoxville Meet – Top 8 Finishers
|Knoxville Meet
|April 28
|3rd
|High Jump
|Kennedy Wright
|4-4
|3rd
|4 x 800
|Hailey Montgomery
|13:06.94
|SB
|Katelynn Watts
|Karlyn Scott
|Aliah Cauthron
|4th
|Shuttle Hurdle
|Hannah Van Arkel
|86.24
|SB
|Ella Walter
|Hailey Montgomery
|Kennedy Wright
|4th
|4 x 400
|Aliah Cauthron
|5:16.64
|SB
|Kamryn Maddy
|Hailey Montgomery
|Katelynn Watts
|5th
|1500 M Run
|Ella Walter
|6:09.15
|5th
|Sprint Med
|Aleigha Sheets
|2:18.93
|SB
|Hannah Van Arkel
|Kaylee Main
|Aliah Cauthron
|6th
|High Jump
|Ella Walter
|4-2
|6th
|Distance Med
|Aleigha Sheets
|5:40.94
|Brooklynn Coenen
|Kaylee Main
|Kamryn Maddy
|6th
|4 x 200
|Kennedy Wright
|2:15.33
|Kamryn Maddy
|Katelynn Watts
|Celli Pilcher
|6th
|800 M Run
|Ella Walter
|2:59.13
|7th
|Discus
|Allie Campbell
|65-04
|7th
|Shot
|Allie Campbell
|25-06
|7th
|4 x 100
|Celli Pilcher
|61.98
|SB
|Brooklynn Coenen
|Aleigha Sheets
|Hannah Van Arkel
|8th
|200 M Hurdles
|Kaylee Main
|37.29
