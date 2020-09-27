Oskaloosa’s New Soccer Mini-Pitch Unveiled and Open for Public Use

OSKALOOSA, IOWA – The Oskaloosa community has a new high-quality recreational facility open and free for public use, after the recent installation of a soccer Mini-Pitch System™ modular sports solution developed and installed by Musco Lighting.

The Mini-Pitch System, located next to Oskaloosa’s Skate Park on the north side of Penn Central Mall, is an all-in-one solution that transforms underutilized areas into a high-quality soccer mini-pitch. It was developed in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation as a way to create safer spaces for play and expand opportunities for youth programming and participation.

“We created the Mini-Pitch System as a way to help streamline efforts in the Foundation’s It’s Everyone’s Game movement, and it’s proven to be a big success. There have been over 300 mini-pitches installed to date nationwide,” said Jeff Rogers, Vice President of Musco. “It only makes sense for residents of Oskaloosa to benefit from the opportunities the Mini-Pitch System creates, since this is where it was conceived and engineered.”

The new Mini-Pitch System includes Musco’s Total Light Control—TLC for LED® technology, goals, fencing, benches, lockable storage, and ADA-compliant access. It will eventually feature the logos of Oskaloosa High School, William Penn University, Musco, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation.

In addition to Oskaloosa, other Iowa locations where Musco’s Mini-Pitch Systems has been installed include Birdland Park in Des Moines, Sunrise Park in Pleasant Hill, and Lamoni Elementary School.

Oskaloosa’s Mini-Pitch System is open to the public and can be reserved through the Mahaska County Recreation Foundation. Learn more about the Mini-Pitch System at www.musco.com/mini-pitch.