Oskaloosa Trick or Treat Thursday, October 29, 6 – 8 p.m.

A City of Oskaloosa Press Release

Please be mindful that the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reminding members of the community that COVID-19 is still circulating in Iowa. The department encourages all Iowans to continue to take precautions to protect the health of themselves and their families. Many traditional Halloween activities can be high-risk for spreading viruses. For 2020 Halloween festivities, the IDPH strongly encourages Iowans to follow CDC’s guidance when deciding what is appropriate for their families. Learn more in this tip sheet.

The tip sheet notes that if you have COVID-19 or may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you SHOULD NOT participate in in-person Halloween festivities and SHOULD NOT give out candy/other items to trick-or-treaters. CDC continues to recommend the wearing of cloth face coverings in public places, social distancing, and thorough hand-washing.

Some other key trick-or-treating modifications presented by the IDPH include:

Lining up individually wrapped goodie bags or paper cups at the end of the driveway or at the edge of a yard for trick-or-treaters. (Be sure to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags).

If choosing to take children out on Beggars’ Night, limit the number of houses you visit and ask children to maintain at least six feet of distance from others.

Only accept factory-wrapped treats while trick-or-treating; avoid homemade treats from strangers.

Stay local.

If you or your child(ren) are at greater risk of complications from COVID-19, contact your healthcare before allowing participation in Halloween activities. And, if you do not wish to hand out candy this year, simply turn off your porch light.