Oskaloosa School Board Selects New Superintendent

An Oskaloosa School District Press Release

The Oskaloosa Board of Directors, in collaboration with GR Recruiting Executive Search Services, would like to announce the hiring of Mike Fisher as the District’s new superintendent beginning July 1, 2022. Wednesday, March 2, was an intensive day of interviews. His day began at 7:00 AM with breakfast and a tour of the schools followed by stakeholder interviews throughout the day and evening. The groups consisted of MS students, HS students, administrators, support staff, elementary teachers, secondary teachers, directors, central office staff, school board members, and a Meet the Candidate open forum. The day concluded at approximately 8:00 PM. Mr. Fisher distinguished himself as a superior educational leader who will effectively collaborate with our District’s staff, students, parents/guardians, and stakeholders on behalf of all students.

Mike Fisher is currently the Superintendent for Charles City Community Schools, a role he has served since 2018. Previously he was a head middle school principal for Waterloo Schools where he worked in a culturally diverse urban environment. He has 10 years of school administration and leadership experience in a variety of unique positions. Previous to becoming a school administrator, he served as a high school band director and department coordinator for West Marshall Community Schools.

During his time at Charles City, Mike’s biggest passion has been serving as a mission and vision-focused leader that finds the most effective strategies to meet the needs of the kids, staff, and parents. Some of the celebrations at Charles City during his tenure include large gains in student achievement on the State of Iowa assessments through targeted improvements of instruction, establishing a healthy and trusting staff culture, cultivating a strong district brand that attracts new families, and improved behavior outcomes for students that creates a safe and warm learning environment.

In addition, Mike has led numerous community partnerships including collaborating with the local non-profit child care to renovate and repurpose a retired school, construction of a regional career academy with the area community college, and working with a developer to renovate a decommissioned school into 40 units of market-rate housing.

Mike will complete his Doctorate of Education from the University of Northern Iowa this May with a focus on teacher hiring practices. He also holds a Masters of Arts in Educational Leadership from the University of Northern Iowa, and a Bachelor of Music degree from Simpson College. He is also an educational human resources expert and certified with a pHCLE credential through the American Association of School Personnel Administrators.

On a personal note, Mike is married to Sarah and they are both proud graduates of Oskaloosa Senior High. Sarah teaches 3rd grade and together they have one son, Joshua, who is 6. They are excited to return home to Oskaloosa, which Mike described as his “dream” job!