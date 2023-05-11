Oskaloosa Qualifies For District Play

by Bret Foster

It wasn’t always pretty but after a great front 9 and a sketchy back 9, Oskaloosa qualified for Districts! Washington Country Club had their pins set in some tough spots and the wind played with all players.

Osky finished in 2nd place and qualified pretty comfortably by the end of the day. The host team were the champs and Pella finished 3rd and also qualified.

Individually we had 5 guys in the 80s led by Tucker DeJong and Carter Blanco with 82s. Johnathon Terpstra shot 39 on the front and had a couple rough holes on the back. Linus Morrison had a great front 9 with a 38 and had one real bad hole on the back to blow his score up.

All in all a solid day and what matters is we get a chance to move on. Districts will be Monday at Bos Landen in Pella for a chance to go to the State Tournament