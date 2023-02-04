Oskaloosa Main Street sets theme for 2023 Lighted Christmas Parade

An Oskaloosa Main Street Press Release

An enthusiastic group of Lighted Christmas Parade supporters met following a successful 2022 parade. To give more perspective, a study was conducted to estimate the economic impact the Lighted Christmas Parade has on Oskaloosa. Results show over 13,000 people were in attendance; bringing in more than $224,000 through food, lodging, and fuel during this one night event. What a positive impact on our community.

To select the 2023 theme this year, a survey was created of three options as chosen by the committee and sent to Chamber members for an additional reach. The theme most voted for was “The Heart of Christmas.” The 2023 Oskaloosa Main Street Lighted Christmas Parade is to be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7 pm. Let your imagination run and bring your parade entries to life! We can’t wait to see what lies at the heart of your Christmas.

The weeklong festivities will include the Young Ambassador Contest, Window Decorating, Home Decorating contests, Gospel Christmas Concert, Merry Little Downtown Christmas and more. We welcome the community to invite family, friends and visitors to make a trip to Oskaloosa. As you visit the town, you can always get hot cocoa, apple cider or a warm Christmas cup of coffee at the local coffee shop; enter the holiday decorated Alley; visit the quaint little bookstore for a Christmas read; or shop unique shoppes along the square for the perfect Christmas gift. Come see the lights, grab your cameras, and celebrate Christmas in Oskaloosa.

As before, many events are held throughout Mahaska County in conjunction with the Lighted Parade. As you begin plans for related activities, please contact the Main Street Office to have these events placed in the Holiday Happenings brochure. Many volunteers are needed to make the event a success. If you would like to be a part of the planning, contact the Main Street office of the Chamber at 641-672-2591 or email chamber@mahaskachamber.org. Be a part of Iowa’s #1 Holiday Event.