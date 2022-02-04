Oskaloosa JV Boys Basketball Can’t Stop Pella

This past Monday we played Pella. Pella got off to another hot start and finished the first quarter 20-3. Pella was on a mission this game and continued that energy and intensity for all four quarters. The final score was 34-64 Pella.

Nathan Kelderman 8 points
Gus Bunnell 5 points
Jarrod Parks 4 points
Brody Allman 4 points

