Oskaloosa JV Boys Basketball Can’t Stop Pella
This past Monday we played Pella. Pella got off to another hot start and finished the first quarter 20-3. Pella was on a mission this game and continued that energy and intensity for all four quarters. The final score was 34-64 Pella.
Nathan Kelderman 8 points
Gus Bunnell 5 points
Jarrod Parks 4 points
Brody Allman 4 points
