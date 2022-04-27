Oskaloosa Girls Golf Competes In Indianola

by Cory Sheeley

The Osky Girls competed in the Indianola Triangular tonight against Indianola and Norwalk. We came in 3rd with a team score of 236. We just continue to get better every meet and the girls are having fun! Tonight’s weather was perfect and we were glad to have another great day for a meet! Amelia Meador and Emmerson Lee both tied for our low scores with 56’s.