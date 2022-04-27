Oskaloosa Girls Golf Competes In Indianola
by Cory Sheeley
The Osky Girls competed in the Indianola Triangular tonight against Indianola and Norwalk. We came in 3rd with a team score of 236. We just continue to get better every meet and the girls are having fun! Tonight’s weather was perfect and we were glad to have another great day for a meet! Amelia Meador and Emmerson Lee both tied for our low scores with 56’s.
Posted by Press Release on Apr 27 2022. Filed under School Activities. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.