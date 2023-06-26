Oskaloosa Fourth of July Fireworks Scheduled

Fireworks will light up the Oskaloosa sky again on the evening of Tuesday July 4th at the NEW TIME of 9:30pm. The Oskaloosa Fireworks are sponsored by Musco Sports Lighting. This year they have scheduled fantastic fireworks to be displayed at the Lacey Recreational Complex in Oskaloosa. The fireworks will be best viewed around the football stadium area. Please feel free to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.

No other activities are scheduled before or after.