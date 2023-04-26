Oskaloosa Boys Golf Hosts At Edmundson

by Bret Foster

The Oskaloosa Invitational was held today at Edmundson Golf Course with 16 teams competing—96 total golfers! Osky entered a varsity team and a JV team. The varsity had some of the most balanced scoring you could have and finished with a 320, finishing in 5th place. The JV finished in front of 4 varsity teams on the day to showcase what they can do.

Carter Blanco led the varsity with a 79, showing off a very good short game for most of the day! Johnathon Terpstra and Ryan Carriker came in with a pair of 80s and Tucker DeJong finished with an 81. Linus Morrison had their back with an 87 and Meer Patel competed well despite struggling off the tee and finished with a 90.

For the JV, who shot 356 as a team, Garrett Roethler led the team with an 86 followed by Maddux Ashman with an 87 and Nolan Scott an 89.

Some of the guys had some tough starts and really got themselves together mentally and competed well down the stretch. We still have a lot of work to do and we still need to get these guys to believe in themselves but it was a good step forward today.

They’ll be back in action Thursday at The Preserve at Lake Rathbun.