OMS 8th Grade Volleyball Finds Success At Pella

by Hilary Gingerich

The 8th grade volleyball team was in action in Pella last night.

The A team won all three sets with scores 25-18, 25-13, and 25-19. Hannah VanArkel had 3 kills and 6 aces. Ireland McGraw had 3 kills and 2 aces. Cadence Grubb had 3 kills and 4 aces. Celli Pilcher had 12 digs and 1 ace. Haylee Parker had 17 assists and 4 aces. Cylee Smith had 9 kills and 4 aces. Jenna Harbour had 6 kills and 3 aces.

The B team went 0-3 with game scores of 7-25, 16-25, and 13-25. Carly Hammond had 4 digs. Kyleigh Carmer had 1 kill and 3 aces. Kaylee Main had 1 kill and 1 ace. Kennedi Wright had 3 assists and 4 aces. Leah Lorentzen had 5 aces. Aleigha Sheets had one kill. Kenna Grubb had 2 aces. Emily Medina had one kill.

An energetic C team beat Pella 5-1 with scores of 21-14, 17-21, 21-10, 21-14, 21-11, and 21-15. Emma Rowley was a perfect 21/21 from the serving line with eight aces. She also contributed two kills. Katelynn Watts added eight aces, eight kills, and an assist. Brooklyn Coenen had six aces and five kills to round out our top three performers. Paige Vandermeiden was next with five aces and two kills, while Lucy McKim added four aces and three kills. Maddy Brown and Zayva Claussen each had three aces. Maddy also contributed two kills, and Zayva had one. Adicen Briggs, Hailey Montgomery, and Destiny Harrison each had one ace and two kills, and Destiny Gordon had an ace and an assist. This was a huge game for us. Serving was much more consistent than earlier in the season, and each girl had at least two major stats.

We take on the Knoxville Panthers to end our season today at 4:30. I know the girls would love to see as many of you there as possible!