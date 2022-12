OHS Wrestling Shows Well At Bill Horn Invitational

by Travis Miller

The Indians traveled to Pella Saturday for the Bill Van Horn Invitational. Oskaloosa came away with a 2nd place finish, a 3rd place finish, a 4th place finish, a 5th place finish, and a 6th place finish. The Indians only took 8 wrestlers due some sickness and injuries. The wrestlers will be off until January 5, when they host Newton for a conference dual. Results are below.

2022 Bill Van Horn Invitational Results for Oskaloosa

106

Sam Nelson (9-9) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Tyler Harper (Norwalk) 12-2 won by fall over Sam Nelson (Oskaloosa) 9-9 (Fall 0:12)

Cons. Round 1 – Kinnick Griffiths (Davis County) 4-6 won by fall over Sam Nelson (Oskaloosa) 9-9 (Fall 1:20)

120

Ty Lorentzen (7-9) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Joel DeJong (North Mahaska) 12-6 won by decision over Ty Lorentzen (Oskaloosa) 7-9 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Round 1 – Ty Lorentzen (Oskaloosa) 7-9 won by fall over Harley Fleming (Davis County) 3-7 (Fall 2:35)

Cons. Semi – Ty Lorentzen (Oskaloosa) 7-9 won by fall over Kade Martin (Davis County) 5-8 (Fall 3:42)

3rd Place Match – Aiden Moret (Norwalk) 8-8 won by decision over Ty Lorentzen (Oskaloosa) 7-9 (Dec 3-0)

126

Kaiden Parker (12-7) placed 3rd and scored 17.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Kaiden Parker (Oskaloosa) 12-7 won by fall over Gavin Hollenkamp (Boone) 5-5 (Fall 1:22)

Semifinal – Amare Chavez (South Tama County) 15-2 won by decision over Kaiden Parker (Oskaloosa) 12-7 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Semi – Kaiden Parker (Oskaloosa) 12-7 won by fall over Clayton Babinat (South Tama County) 4-7 (Fall 5:01)

3rd Place Match – Kaiden Parker (Oskaloosa) 12-7 won by major decision over Drake Hamm (Davis County) 17-7 (MD 10-2)

132

Reid Luck (3-12) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Damion Clark (Pella) 14-3 won by major decision over Reid Luck (Oskaloosa) 3-12 (MD 12-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Deken Sorensen (Davis County) 17-4 won by fall over Reid Luck (Oskaloosa) 3-12 (Fall 0:48)

138

Maddox Maxwell (3-5) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Ty Solverson (Boone) 9-1 won by fall over Maddox Maxwell (Oskaloosa) 3-5 (Fall 1:50)

Cons. Round 1 – Hunter Wernli (North Mahaska) 11-7 won by fall over Maddox Maxwell (Oskaloosa) 3-5 (Fall 1:54)

145

Luke Abrahamson (4-13) placed 6th and scored 6.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jacob Youngbear (South Tama County) 7-11 won by decision over Luke Abrahamson (Oskaloosa) 4-13 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Luke Abrahamson (Oskaloosa) 4-13 won by fall over Tyler Lane (Norwalk) 0-2 (Fall 1:34)

Cons. Semi – Nathan Curry (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 6-7 won by fall over Luke Abrahamson (Oskaloosa) 4-13 (Fall 1:10)

5th Place Match – Jacob Youngbear (South Tama County) 7-11 won by fall over Luke Abrahamson (Oskaloosa) 4-13 (Fall 3:37)

152

Talon Zickefoose (9-9) placed 5th and scored 12.0 team points.

Prelim – Dein Gaye (Des Moines North-Hoover) 8-5 won by fall over Talon Zickefoose (Oskaloosa) 9-9 (Fall 0:50)

Prelim – Talon Zickefoose (Oskaloosa) 9-9 won by fall over Peter Stout (North Mahaska) 8-11 (Fall 0:30)

Cons. Round 1 – Talon Zickefoose (Oskaloosa) 9-9 won by fall over Cason Dunkin (Davis County) 1-5 (Fall 0:34)

Cons. Semi – Cyrus Mathes (South Tama County) 10-8 won by major decision over Talon Zickefoose (Oskaloosa) 9-9 (MD 16-6)

5th Place Match – Talon Zickefoose (Oskaloosa) 9-9 won by fall over Levi VanDonsalaar (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 8-5 (Fall 1:22)

182

Parker Jordan (10-8) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Parker Jordan (Oskaloosa) 10-8 won by fall over Layden Stevens (Des Moines North-Hoover) 1-8 (Fall 0:55)

Semifinal – Parker Jordan (Oskaloosa) 10-8 won by fall over Tyler Stanford (Norwalk) 6-10 (Fall 5:12)

1st Place Match – Kyler Ricard (Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont) 10-1 won by fall over Parker Jordan (Oskaloosa) 10-8 (Fall 0:48)