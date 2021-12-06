OHS Storybook Players Perform At Twin Cedars

by Laura Ross

The OHS Storybook Players marked the beginning of our 39th year with an impressive performance at Twin Cedars on Friday. This was the first out-of-district performance since March 2020 and all performers represented OHS well.

Scriptwriters Myles Straight and Abigail Lindgren did a stellar job making last-minute edits this week to our original show, Back to the Mooture, to fit within the 1-hour performance time.

One of the best highlights of the day comes from Tandee Howe. Tandee was moved to tears during recess while listening to an 11-year-old student talk about her charity work. Just prior to leaving, Tandee and the student exchanged addresses so they can become pen pals.

Next, I’d like to give huge shout-outs to Aaron Scholes and William Campbell for exceptional time management skills and dedication to extra-curricular activities this week. Aaron and Will are on the COED Dance Dynamix team that brought home the championship trophy at State Dance, helped his winter sports team (swimming and wrestling, respectively) bring home wins this week, and entertained students at Twin Cedars.

We have 26 returning actors and 21 newcomers this year and I’m so proud of the work they’ve done to produce an amazing show for this season!