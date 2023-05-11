OHS Girls Tennis Find Some Success At Districts

by Bryan Kime

The girls had districts on a nice sunny day in Fairfield Wednesday.

Hannah Nelson and Lexi Prather had a tough draw getting the pigtail match. They beat a good Maharishi team in a third set ties break advancing them into the bracket. They then had another battle going to a 3rd set tie break but fell short in this one to a good Burlington, Notre Dame team.

Ava and Jenna had good draws as they got to wait on pigtail matches for their round one matches.Jenna played the Davenport Assumption number 3 girl and fell short. Ava played the Maharishi number two with lots of good points but also fell short.

Presley and Lucy were looking to get back to state and after a great season were able to get the one seed. They flew all the way through the semi punching their ticket back to state!!!

In the district championship match they played the 2 seed Davenport Assumption. This was definitely one of the best teams they had seen this year. They lost a few duce games in the first set falling short 2-6. The second set we started being more aggressive but fell short 4-6.

It was good matches all around today and so proud of how our girls have grown this year and continue to compete.