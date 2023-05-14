OHS Girls Tennis At Conference

by Bryan Kime

The girls opening round match was against Knoxville. The tournament was supposed to be in Oskaloosa but had to get moved to Knoxville so all four teams could get this round of the tournament in. The girls won 5-1. The girls continue to play well as a team the younger girls are figuring out how to close out matches.

The second round matchup was against Pella as they beat Chariton 5-0. They handled us pretty well earlier in the season. This was a chance to see how well we have improved against them. The girls did a really nice job with a lot of great points played. Pella won 5-1. It was nice to see the improvement. We’ve made the last few weeks against them. This is the end of the season for the girls tennis team.

Next for the girls is the state tournament in Waterloo for Presley and Lucy. They are looking to improve on their eighth place finish from last year.

Round (1) vs Knoxville

Singles:

1- Presley Blommers WON 7-6(7-3),6-3 against Janie Maasdam

2- Lucy Roach WON 6-2,6-0 against Kate Schneider

3- Ava Ridenour WON 6-1,6-2 against Natalie Collins

4- Jenna DeBoef LOST 4-6,5-7 Iselynn Prevo

5- Hannah Nelson WON 6-4,6-0 MacKenzie Karr

6- Lexi Prather WON 6-0,6-2 against Maddy Wells

Round (2)

1- Presley Blommers LOST 2-6,6-7(3-7) against Emily Blom

2- Lucy Roach WON 6-4,6-4 against Alloree Else

3- Ava Ridenour LOST 3-6,2-6 against Claire Smock

4- Jenna DeBoef LOST 0-6,0-6 against Lily VanDusseldorp

5- Hannah Nelson LOST 3-6,3-6 Mallory Westercamp

6- Lexi Prather LOST 1-6,2-6Bryn Higgenbotham