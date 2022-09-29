OHS Girls Swim Back In Action At Newton

by Rachel Brown

The Oskaloosa Girls Swim Team was back in action last night in Newton for a double dual meet against Newton and Perry. We are just about half way through our season. With that we are at the peak of our work outs and the girls are definitely feeling that. They are sore and tired, but they did not let that stop them from coming out and competing last night.

Newton’s pool is a 25 meter pool, compared to other pools that are 25 yards. This means that times will be “slower” but they can be converted into yard times. After converting the times from last night all of the girls were within a few seconds of their season best times or lifetime bests, which is a great place to be this time of the season.

Last night’s meet also left us with a lot of things to work on as we get ready for end of the season meets. We are going to work on competing all the way up till the end of a race as well as our turns and starts. I am looking forward to seeing what all the girls can accomplish once we fine tune our races!

Here are the results:

Medley Relay team of Bolibaugh, Snakenberg, Moore, and Adams 3rd place

200 Freestyle: Callie Walters 5th and Emma Adams 6th

JV 50 Free: Kenzie Kanis 4th and Emma Whitt 5th

V 50 Freestyle: Callie Lindgren 5th and Cora Snakenberg 6th

100 Butterfly: Grace Moore 4th and Maddy Moorman 5th

JV 100 Freestyle: Emma Whitt 3rd

V 100 Freestyle: Emma Adams 5th and Callie Walters 6th

100 Backstroke: Vivian Bolibaugh 4th and Grace Moore 5th

100 Breaststroke: Kenzie Kanis 4th

400 Relay: team of Moore, Adams, Walters, Lindgren 3rd and team of Whitt, Kanis, Cheney, and Moorman 4th