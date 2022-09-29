Norwalk Topples OMS 7th Grade

by Megan Baker

The 7th grade volleyball team hosted Norwalk last night at home.

The A team fought a hard battle and played the best they have yet this season. Unfortunately, they fell 1-2 with scores of 9-21, 21-13, and 16-18. Karling Taylor led the team with 5 aces, followed by Jillian Park with 4 aces and Reagan Stream had 1 kill!

The B team went 0-3 with scores of 9-21, 14-21, and 7-15. The team was led by Carys Snakenberg with 4 aces, followed by Kadence Briggs and Nichole Harman each had 1 ace each.

The C team played very well together and went 3-0 with scores of 21-18, 21-15, and 15-7. The team was led by Shay Parker and Kelsie Sherwood with 7 aces each, Laney and Ivy each had 4 aces each and Harper had 3 aces.

The D team fell short and went 0-3 with scores of 4-21, 18-21, and 11-15. Josslynn Ferree led the team with 3 aces.

All the girls have improved so much since the season started and we are excited to finish this season strong. Our next game is at Newton on Monday, October 3.

Coach Pierson and Coach Baker