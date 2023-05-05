NM Track Teams Second, Third at SICL Meet

BROOKLYN – North Mahaska competed in the South Iowa Cedar League co-ed track meet in Brooklyn May 2 hosted by BGM. The Warhawk girls finished second while the boys captured third place in the 12-team meet.

North Mahaska girls won just one event but garnered seven second place finishes and earned double placings in two events to pace themselves to 111 points. Lynnville-Sully won the meet with 135 points.

The distance medley team of Ava Huffman, Breckyn Schilling, Alivia Schock and Aly Steil captured the event title in 4 minutes 51.12 seconds for the lone first place.

North Mahaska grabbed the runnerup spot in four individual events and four relays. Steil was second in the 700 meters in 2:41.79 and Emmerson Jedlicka was second in the 3,000 in a time of 12:17.1. Hanna Wernli, who scored in four individual events, was second in the long jump with a leap of 15-0 feet. Sydney Andersen threw the shot 33-05 to round the individuals.

Schilling, Schock, Steil and Kayla Readshaw took second in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:40.3. The 3,200-relay team of Abby Van Weelden, Allie Veiseth, Steil and Jedlicka took second in 11:33.6. The final runnerup spot came from the sprint medley team of Aly Livezey, Gracie DeGeest, Alivia Schock and Readshaw. The foursome covered the course in 2:05.45.

Jayden Hiner earned the team’s only third place with a 4-8 leap over the high jump bar. NM picked up double finishes in the long jump with Schilling taking sixth at 14-1.25 and the shot put when Regan Grewe earned fourth with a throw of 32-1.5.

North Mahaska’s boys team won the 3,200-meter relay added a couple runnerup spots and five thirds to earn third place in the team race. They also doubled in the long jump.

Lane Harmon, Nate Sampson, Ben Yang and Brayden Veiseth took the top spot in the 3,200 meter relay with a time of 8:55.4. Veiseth earned a second place in the 1,600 meters in 4:52.09, just 3 hundreths of a second behind winner Gage Heyne of English Valleys.

Sampson, Andy Knockel, Kaleb Stout and Harmon earned second in the distance medley with a run of 3:54.69.

Lucas Nunnikhoven earned two individual thirds. He had a leap of 18-04 in the long jump and ran a 400-meter hurdles in 1:00.02. He was the third leg of the 800-meter relay along with Hunter Wernli, Gage Reis and Stout. They ran the distance in 1:39.98.

Gage Vande Voort took third in the discus with a throw of 117-05. The final third came in the final event of the night, the 1,600-meter relay. The quartet of Sampson, Harmon, Yang and Stout finished in 3:45.4.