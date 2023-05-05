NM Track Teams Compete at Newton

NEWTON – In their final tune-up for next week’s state track qualifier, North Mahaska traveled to Newton Thursday for a co-ed invitational. The boys placed third out of seven varsity teams while the girls ran fourth out of seven varsity teams.

Newton boys took the top spot with 177 points with Lynnville-Sully in second with 129. The host Cardinals also took the girls’ meet with 227. L-S was second with 111 and Colfax-Mingo had 100. NM finished with 94.

North Mahaska scored an individual first and two in the relays. Brayden Veiseth won the 1,600 meters in 4 minutes 48.15 seconds. He also anchored the 3,200-meter relay in 8:39.82. Lane Harmon led off followed by Ben Yang and Asher DeBoef. The distance medley team of Lucas Nunnikhoven, Andy Knockel, Kaleb Stout and Nate Sampson won in 3:52.5.

The team garnered a handful of second place finishes. Stout was second in the long jump with a leap of 18-feet 1.5 inches. Nunnikhoven was runnerup in the 400 hurdles with a run of 59.64. Gage Vande Voort threw the discus best of the year at 127-03 for second.

Two relays took second as well. The 1,600-meter relay team of Sampson, Harmon, Yang and Stout finished in 3:42.97. The sprint medley team of Hunter Wernli, Gage Reis, Sampson and Knockel covered the curse in 1:42.44.

Knockel earned a third place finish in the 200 meters in 23.53 as did the 400-meter relay team of Nunnikhoven, Knockel, Wernli and Stout. They finished in 46.39.

Sydney Andersen and Hanna Wernli each won an event for the Warhawk girls. Andersen took the shot with a put of 33-04.5 while Wernli won the long jump with a leap of 16-06.

Aly Steil, Jayden Hiner and Emmerson Jedlicka picked up the team’s second place finishes. Steil finished the 800 meters in 2:38.4, Hiner jumped 4-10 in the high jump and Jedlicka crossed the finish line in the 3,000 meters in 12:27.12.

Jedlicka added a third in the 1,500-meters in 5:53.34. She anchored the third place 3,200-meter relay in 11:16.58 with Abby Van Weelden, Allie Veiseth and Alivia Schock.

Both teams will compete in the Class 1A district at BGM at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 11.