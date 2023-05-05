NM Hosts Roger Fread Golf Invite

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska played a pair of golf meets in one on Thursday as they hosted the Roger Fread Invitational. They also used the meet to make up a missed match with HLV. Montezuma won the five-team invitational with a 158. Keota was second at 171 followed by HLV 176, NM 180 and Tri-County 221. Using the team scores HLV edged NM 176-180.

Montezuma’s Maguire DeJong was medalist with a 37 and Cole Kindred of Keota was runnerup with a 38. In the dual, Nash Smith of North Mahaska shot a 39 for medalist honors and Peyton Roth was runnerup at 41.

Weather was excellent for the golfers. Golfers from HLV, Keota and NM were especially pleased since Prairie Knolls will be the site of their sectional meet next week.

Brock Walkup, who earlier Thursday signed his Letter of Intent to play golf at William Penn University, was second for William Penn with a 45. Jaxon Van Der Veer and Jack Kelderman each shot a 48. Nolan Andersen also shot a 48 and Trace Goemaat carded a 53.

Monte’s foursome shot behind DeJong’s 37, Cruz DeJong 39, Owen Cook 41, and Max Anderson 44. HLV’s foursome of Roth, Ethan Licht 40, Camden Kennebeck 44 and Devon Weiskopf 51 was enough to edge the Warhawks by four strokes.

North Mahaska will host the Class 1A sectional on Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m.