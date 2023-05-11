NM Girls Darrel Brand Champs

NM Boys Third

MONTEZUMA – North Mahaska’s final tune-up meet of the season was profitable as the girls captured first at the Darrel Brand Relays in Montezuma. North Mahaska boys ran third in preparation for the district track meet at Brooklyn on Thursday.

The girls took first, second or third in 11 events to score 120 points to edge host Montezuma with 116. Monte took the boys team title with 131 points, Belle Plaine was second with 127 followed by the Warhawks with 105.

Sydney Andersen and Aly Steil each won an individual event. Andersen continued her strength in the shot with a put of 35-feet, 7-5 inches and Stel won the 800 meters in 2:38.84.

Jalayna Shipley, Gracie DeGeest, Breckyn Schilling and Hanna Wernli won the shuttle hurdle relay in 1-minute 14 seconds.

Wernli picked up two second place finishes in the 100 hurdles and long jump. In the hurdles she ran the course in 17.41 and had a leap of 15-2.5. Emmerson Jedlicka ran second in the 3,000 meters in 13:07.61. Jayden Hiner earned the runnerup spot in the high jump with a leap of 4-8. Regan Grewe tied for second in the shot put with Macy Fisch of Sigourney. Both girls had a put of 33-1.25. Marissa Little added another in the discus at 84-05.

Ava Huffman, Alivia Schock, Breckyn Schilling and Kayla Readshaw ran second in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:35.22.

Kieren Perez picked up an individual third in the 100 meters in 13.44. NM’s other third came in the sprint medley on the legs of Ally Livezey, DeGeest, Allie Veiseth and Readshaw.

The girls double scored in the shot put, 1,500 meters and the long jump.

North Mahaska boys captured four event titles, two individual and two relays. Surprisingly they did not earn a second but posted six bronze medals.

Andy Knockel won the 200 meters in 23.30 and Lucas Nunnikhoven in the 400 hurdles in 1:00.99. Nunnikhoven and Knockel ran the front two legs of the third place distance medley along with Kaleb Stout and Lane Harmon in 3:55.19, Harmon, Nate Sampson, Ben Yang and Stout was third in the 1,600-meter relay in 3:52.23.

Ben Johannes earned a pair of thirds in the field events. He had a discus toss of 111-04 and a 43-0 throw in the shot. Brayden Veiseth was third in the 400 in 56.38.

Hunter Wernli, Charlie Goemaat, Gage Ries and Chance Angle was third in the 800-meter relay in 1:40.15. The sprint medley team of Goemaat, Ries, Angle and Wernli covered the sprint course in 1:49.35. The final third came in the 3,200-meter relay with the team of Rylan Spray, Ryan Groom, Dylan Meland and Larry Mohr running in 10:38.33.

Girls’ team scores: 1. North Mahaska 120, 2. Montezuma 116, 3. Colo-Nesco 75, 4. Sigourney 73, 5. Belle Plaine 62, 6. Keota 44, 7. HLV 37, 8. Ottumwa 34.

Boys’ team scores: 1. Montezuma 131, 2. Belle Plaine 127, 3. North Mahaska 105, 4. BGM 105, 5. HLV 57, 6. Keota 20, 7. Ottumwa 14.