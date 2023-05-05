NM Edges Belle Plaine Golfers

BELLE PLAINE – North Mahaska had three golfers shoot in the 40s and it was just enough as they defeated Belle Plaine 194-196 at Belle Plaine Country Club Tuesday. Strong winds but warm temperatures greeted the boys as they traversed the par-36 course.

Jeremy Reineke of Belle Plaine and Nash Smith of North Mahaska tied for the top score with a 43. Reineke earned medalist and Smith runnerup. Brock Walkup’s 45 and Jack Kelderman’s 49 was enough as Belle Plaine golfer Brock Dodd and Kanyan Schwab shot a 47 and 53 respectively.

North Mahaska senior Trace Goemaat shot a 57 to secure the fourth low score. Also playing for North Mahaska was Nolan Andersen with a 58 and Cole Garman with a 69. Junior varsity golfers were Jaxon Van Der Veer with a 49 and Jeremiah Ashman with a 66.

The Warhawks host the Roger Fread Invitational May 4.