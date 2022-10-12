NM Boys Take SICL Crown

SIGOURNEY – North Mahaska placed all seven male runners in the top 20 to cruise to the South Iowa Cedar League cross country title at Sigourney Golf and Country Club Tuesday. Freshman Aly Steil earned all-conference honors with a third place finish in the girl’s competition.

North Mahaska won the boy’s title with 36 points paced by Brayden Veiseth in 19 minutes .80 seconds. English Valley’s Gage Heyne won the meet in 18:31.23. Asher DeBoef and Nate Sampson followed Veiseth taking fifth and sixth respectively. DeBoef finished in 19:36.17 while Sampson posted a 19:40.91. Lane Harmon was 10th in 20:46.6 and Ben Yang was 12th in 20:58.41.

Andy Knockel placed 13th in 21:17.62 and Kincaid Mitchell was 19th in 22:39.77. Also running were Clay Thompson (23:09.08) and Larry Mohr (29:59.36).

Steil continued to have a strong season. She finished behind Greenlee Smock and Olivia Norrish of Lynnville-Sully. Smock won the meet in 21:42.88 and Norrish followed in 23:05.18. Steil came across the line in 23:18.14.

North Mahaska did not have enough runners for a team score. Breckyn Schilling and Vanessa Murphy placed 34th and 35th overall. Schilling ran the distance in 35:20.61 while Murphy finished in 35:22.68.

In the junior high races, Maddox Wynja placed second in the boy’s contest in 10:04.59. Cain Grandia posted a 20th place finish in 12:25.71.

Aly Mohr was the lone female from North Mahaska. She placed 17th overall in 12:59.32.