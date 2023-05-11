NM Boy’s Golf to Districts

NEW SHARON – North Mahaska had four golfers finish in the top 11 spots at the Class 1A sectional golf meet held at Prairie Knolls in New Sharon Wednesday. The Warhawks tallied 346 but it was Keota who took the top qualifying spot with a 327. Keota finished with three in the top six and 10th place to win the crown. HLV also qualified with a 365.

Under Iowa High School Athletic Association rules, if a team that hosts is one of the top two qualifiers then a third place team also advances.

Thirteen strokes separated the top 11 with Keota’s Cole Kindred carding a 77 for medalist honors. HLV’s Peyton Roth and Keota’s Billie Kindred tied for second with 78s. Logan Smith of Moravia and Nash Buckingham of Wayne of Corydon shot an 82 and advanced as individuals along with Roth.

North Mahaska, Keota and HLV along with the individual qualifiers will play at Crestwood Hills Golf Course in Anita on Monday. The top two teams from the district will advance to the state meet.

While Keota dominated the top six North Mahaska took the next three spots. Nash Smith shot an 84 followed by Jaxon Van Der Veer with an 85 and Brock Walkup with an 86. Jack Kelderman, who has been playing very well of late, carded a 91 to ensure the Warhawks advanced. Nolan Andersen finished a 97 and Trace Goemaat shot 107.