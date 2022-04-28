New Voter Polling Locations May Impact Mahaska County Voters

Legislative District lines in Mahaska County have changed with the redistricting that was recently done following the 2020 census. This is done every ten years and affects both Iowa House and Senate districts throughout the state. New districts in Mahaska County are Senate #19 and #44 and House #37 and #88. Also, Mahaska County is now in Federal Congressional District #1, previously it was part of District #2.

As the legislative district lines have changed from the previous decade; the county adopted Ordinance #62 to align voting precincts with these new district lines. In doing so there are now nine voting precincts in Mahaska County and voters should be aware that their voting location may have changed for the upcoming Primary Election on June 7, 2022, and beyond.

Maps are located at the bottom of this article.

Voters can easily check their voting location by going to elections.mahaskacountyia.gov. Click on “Where Do I Vote” and enter their address.

A county-wide mailing will also be occurring during the month of May. This card will list the voter’s voting location beginning with the upcoming Primary Election on June 7, 2022.

Please call the Mahaska County Auditor’s Office at: 641-673-7148 with any questions.

New Precinct Alignments:

1) Precinct 1 will consist of Adams, Monroe, Lincoln, and Spring Creek townships and including the cities of University Park and Keomah Village. All voting at the Environmental Learning Center, 2342 Hwy 92, Oskaloosa.

2) Richland Township is now in Precinct 2 along with Black Oak and Scott townships and including the cities of Leighton and those voters living in the city of Pella and residing in Mahaska County. All voting at Leighton Christian Reformed Church, 415 Reid St, Leighton

3) Precinct 3 remains the same, with Cedar, Harrison, and White Oak townships, and including the cities of Fremont, Rose Hill and those voters living in the city of Eddyville and residing in Mahaska County. All voting at Fremont Community Center, 107 E Main St, Fremont

4) Garfield Township is now in Precinct 4 along with East Des Moines, West Des Moines, Jefferson townships, including the city of Beacon and a small portion of Lincoln Township. All voting at Beacon United Methodist Church, 417 Kilburn St, Beacon

5) Precinct 5 will consist of Madison, Prairie, Union, and Pleasant Grove townships, and including the cities of New Sharon and those voters living in the city of Barnes City and residing in Mahaska County. All voting at New Sharon City Park Bldg, 102 W High St, New Sharon

6) Precinct 6 is Oskaloosa Ward 1 voting at Ag Extension Office, 212 N I St, Oskaloosa

7) Precinct 7 is Oskaloosa Ward 2 and a small portion of Lincoln township voting at Gateway Church of the Nazarene, 140 Gateway Dr, Oskaloosa

8) Precinct 8 is Oskaloosa Ward 3 voting at Assembly of God Church gym, 716 S 17th St, Oskaloosa

9) Precinct 9 is Oskaloosa Ward 4 voting at Senior Center, 715 B Ave E, Oskaloosa