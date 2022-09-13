New Sharon Clinic Sees Improvements And Full-Time Care

Mahaska Health’s New Sharon Clinic celebrated their new and improved clinic with an open house and a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Mahaska Chamber and Development Group on August 31st. The improved clinic features more exam rooms, onsite laboratory testing, and is updated to better serve patients. The New Sharon Clinic has been serving the people of its community since 2003. Nurse Practitioners Gayle Johnson, ARNP, and Jessica Tokle, ARNP, along with Melissa Bandstra, RN, and Todd Williams, work as a team to bring compassionate and specialized primary care to the New Sharon community. The New Sharon Clinic is also excited to announce that Gayle Johnson, ARNP, and Jessica Tokle, ARNP, will be seeing the patients of New Sharon full time starting October 3rd.

The New Sharon Clinic offers services including Primary Care, family medicine, wellness visits, routine screenings, immunizations, strep screenings, blood glucose testing, wound care and suturing, sports medicine physicals and pediatric care, and EKGs with interpretations and cardiac care services. Jessica and Gayle also provide sideline sports medicine coverage for North Mahaska sports events; Go Warhawks!

The New Sharon Clinic is conveniently located at 112 South Main Street, with an exceptional team of Family Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, and Registration Specialists from Mahaska Health.