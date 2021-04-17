Multiple Big Innings Lead to Doubleheader Sweep

Oskaloosa–The William Penn baseball team began a home series with a doubleheader against the Mount Mercy Mustangs.

The Mustangs, two games ahead of the Statesmen in the Heart of America Athletic Conference northern division standings at the start of play, found themselves in a deadlock after Saturday’s contests as the Statesmen swept the doubleheader by scores of 5-3 and 7-2.

WPU 5 MMU 3

After both starting pitchers traded zeroes in the first inning, Mount Mercy got on the board first in the top of the second courtesy of a sacrifice fly. The Statesmen were up to the task, and responded in a big way. After Snaider Torrealba (Sr., Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Sports Management) and Dominic Bravo (Sr., Downey, Calif., Digital Communications) got on base to start the inning, a blown bunt coverage allowed them to convert the double steal. An error loaded the bases for Alex Fisher (Jr., Sydney, Australia, Biology), who blasted a bases clearing double to the left-center field wall to give the Statesmen a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, two errors on the same play allowed two more runs to score, giving William Penn a 5-1 advantage.

The Mustangs entered chip away mode, scoring one run in the third and another in the fifth, but Chase Stratton (Sr., Clearfield, Utah, Sports Management) was able to work himself out of trouble all afternoon. With the tying run at the plate in the top of the sixth, Stratton induced a 5-3 double play to get out of the inning before slamming the door in the seventh to cap off his complete game victory.

Stratton allowed three runs (two earned) across his seven innings of work, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven. The win moved his record on the year to 6-3, while he lowered his ERA to 3.07.

The lineup only recorded six hits in the game, with the biggest coming off the bat of Fisher. Torrealba had the only multi-hit effort, finishing 2-3.

WPU 7 MMU 2

A second consecutive victory would tie William Penn with Mount Mercy in the Heart North standings, and the bats started off strong to put the navy and gold in a position to do just that. Adrian Garcia (Sr., Ontario, Calif., Mechanical Engineering) and Tanner Bedier (So., Bondurant, Iowa, Business Management) started with back to back singles, and two batters later, Bravo cashed in with two outs. His single into left-center field scored both runners and gave the Statesmen the first lead at 2-0. After Jameson Hart (Sr., Sarnia, Ontario, Sports Management) worked a walk, Fisher came up with another huge hit, this one a double into right-center field to score Bravo and Hart and give the Statesmen a four spot in the first inning. The double gave Fisher five RBI for the afternoon.

The bats stayed hot with two more runs in the next frame, as Dillan Schrock (Fr., Shingle Springs, Calif.) got things started with a leadoff walk. Bedier reached on an error a batter later, and a double steal set things up for another big inning. Jarrett Hunt (Sr., Logan, Utah, Digital Communications) grounded out to drive in the courtesy runner Rhett Zelinsky (Fr., Brookings, S.D.), and then Torrealba continued his torrid day at the plate with a booming double into left-center field to drive in Bedier.

The run support was plenty for starter Jacob Wiechmann (Jr., Santa Cruz, Calif., Computer Science), who scattered nine hits throughout the game, only allowing two runs. The Mustangs scored their first run of the game in the top of the third, but the Statesmen responded quickly with one of their own in the home half of the inning, where a balk allowed Hart to trot home following a leadoff double and subsequent single by Fisher.

The Mustangs were able to score one more on a leadoff solo home run to begin the sixth inning, and then three singles loaded the bases on Wiechmann with only one out. After Wiechmann got one big strike out, Head Coach Mike Laird made a trip to the mound to see how the junior right-hander was feeling. Wiechmann talked himself into one more batter, and Laird departed the mound, allowing his starter to work himself out of trouble. The decision paid off, as Wiechmann was able to get another huge strikeout to end the inning and strand the bases loaded. Ty Harter (Fr., Galesburg, Ill.) came on in the seventh inning and worked a flawless frame to put the game to bed as the Statesmen completed the doubleheader sweep.

Wiechmann earned the win to even his season record at 3-3. He scattered nine hits in the game, walked one, and struck out seven. The two earned runs in his six innings of work lowered his season ERA to 3.89.

The lineup recorded eight hits in the contest, with Fisher accounting for the only multi-hit outing after going 2-3 at the dish. Bravo and Fisher each had two RBI in the game, while Hart and Bedier each crossed the plate twice.

What’s Next: The Mustangs will return to Penn Field tomorrow to complete the four game set. First pitch is scheduled for 1 PM.