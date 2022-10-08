MILLIKIN SHINES AT SEMINOLE VALLEY STAMPEDE

Cedar Rapids, IA – Freshman Alyssa Shannon (Newton, IA/Newton) broke the 20-minute barrier for the first time this season to lead the No. 21 Indian Hills Women’s Cross Country squad to a 12th-place finish at the Seminole Valley Stampede.

Shannon posted a personal best time of 19:50.3 to finish 24th overall on Saturday. Shannon’s new mark topped the freshman’s previous personal best time by over 40 seconds. Saturday’s outing marked the third consecutive meet Shannon has posted a personal best time in the 5k event.

Along with Shannon, three other individuals posted personal best times. Lizeth Flores (Harvard, IL/Harvard) finished 48th overall with a new career-best time of 20:39.8. Cheyene McGhee (El Paso, TX/El Paso) crossed the finish line with a time of 23:47.9 while Rachel Wildemuth (Davenport, IA/Davenport West) came in at 23:52.3.

Sophomore Morgan Klaus (Bloomfield, IA/Davis County) posted a season-best time of 21:58.5 to place as the third Warrior to cross the finish line.

Indian Hills returns to action October 14 as the Warriors host their annual home meet, the Indian Hills Invitational at Cedar Creek Golf Course.