Michael Paul Lewis

April 14, 1954 – February 26, 2022

Rose Hill, Iowa | Age 67

Michael Paul Lewis, 67, of Rose Hill, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Mahaska Health Partnership E.R. in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He was born on April 14, 1954, at the Mahaska Hospital in Oskaloosa, the son of Paul “Bud” R. and Mary Ann (Steele) Lewis.

Mike attended the Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 1972.

In 1990 he was united in marriage to Julie Lewis. Years later Mike and Julie divorced.

On October 19, 2007, he was united in marriage to Ellen Gay in Dubuque, Iowa.

Mike started working at a young age for his father making bed frames. He then went to work for Brackins until taking a job as a heavy machine operator for Manatts. He worked for a short time at Wright Tree Service until lastly, he was working as a bulldozer operator and truck driver for Iowa Bridge and Culvert.

Mike enjoyed fishing, ice fishing and mushroom hunting.

His family includes his wife, Ellen Lewis of Rose Hill; his children: Jack Lewis of Oskaloosa, Matt Lewis of Oskaloosa, Tiffany Tewell of Coralville, Justin Goodman of Ottumwa, Jeff Scott of Oskaloosa, Paula (& Ron) Scharlau of Grimes, Pauline Phillips of Kansas and Laura (& Nathan) Fernald of Rose Hill; his grandchildren: Nathan Norton, Kilie Norton, Kira Lewis, Zoey Lewis, Noah Goodman, Brady Auspech, Chandler Wyatt, Blake Wyatt, Serenity Scott and Valin Scott; and his siblings: Diane (& Brett) Else of Oskaloosa and Bill (& Shannon) Lewis of Beacon. He is also survived by a special cousin, Dean Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Mary Ann Lewis; a brother, Jimmy Lewis; and a sister, Denise Feeney.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Reverends Del Bittner and Mike Sinnett co-officiating.

Burial will be in Coal Creek Cemetery in Mahaska County. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Visitation with the family present will be held on Wednesday, March 2, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 3:15 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the family.

