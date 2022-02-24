Michael John Rielly

Michael John Rielly

May 4, 1962 – February 2, 2022

Minocqua, Wisconsin | Age 59

Michael John Rielly, age 59 of Minocqua, WI passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2022 at his residence. Mike was born on May 4, 1962 in Oskaloosa, IA the son of James Patrick and Mary Eleanor (nee McGinty) Rielly.

Mike completed law school at the University of Iowa; receiving his Juris Doctorate Degree.

Mike began his legal career in 1989 at Braden and Olson Law office in Lake Geneva practicing Civil law. In 1995 Mike opened Rielly Law Office and practiced Civil and Criminal Law. Mike was elected to the office of City Attorney for Lake Geneva in 1996 and served the city until 2006. Mike moved to Minocqua, WI where he practiced law at the firm of Harrold, Scrobell & Danner, S.C. from 2008 to 2016.

Mike was involved in the Minocqua Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Past President of Lake

Geneva Rotary club, Lake Geneva Jaycees and St. Francis de Sales parish council. He also very much enjoyed coaching the Lakeland Union High School Mock Trial Team. He enjoyed reading, fishing, traveling and trivia. Mike loved concerts and music; he enjoyed attending Summerfest, and Irish Festival in Milwaukee for many years. After moving to Minocqua, he never missed a Beef-A-Rama or Snowshoe Softball season. Mike loved being part of local community events.

He is survived by his siblings: Mary Pat (& Bill) Rielly Johnson of Rockport, MA; Ann (& Nathan) Rielly Baker of Loomis, CA; John (& Michelle) Rielly of Lakeworth Beach, FL and Tom (& Mary) Rielly of Oskaloosa, IA; his nieces: Katie and Shawn Rielly, Amanda Baker; his nephews: Ben, Sam and James Baker; and by his Aunt Colleen Dowling of Florida.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Rielly.

Mass of the Christian will be held at noon on March 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Oskaloosa, Iowa with Reverend Troy Richmond officiating.

As was Mike’s wish his body has been cremated and Inurnment will take place in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Frederick Place, who provides safe housing and basic needs to homeless families and individuals while nurturing and promoting self-sufficiency and independent living. Checks may be made payable to: NATH, PO Box 913, Rhinelander, WI 54501.

