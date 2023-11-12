Merry Little Downtown Christmas | December 1, 2023 | 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, December 1st from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., bundle up and make your way downtown for holiday fun and festivities.

Get photos taken with Santa, Mrs. Claus, reindeer, and other Christmas characters from Mahaska Drug and enjoy fun Christmas treats while you wait.

Take a free horse-drawn wagon ride through downtown and see all the beautiful Christmas decorations under the glow of Painting with Lights. Don’t miss the new addition ‘Dancing Lights’ show, created by Jeremiah Maudlin. The light show has been donated by the Golden Goose Club to the City of Oskaloosa.

Pick up a copy of the Mahaska Wish Book and visit downtown retailers to find unique gifts for those special people on your list. Don’t forget to support local restaurants and grab a bite to eat!

Free will donations will be collected throughout the event with all proceeds supporting Painting with Lights, Oskaloosa’s holiday lighting display.

Looking for more holiday event information? Check out the Holiday Events page at

https://www.mahaskachamber.org/mainstreet/ or call 641.672.2591.