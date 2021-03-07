Men’s Basketball Ticket Information for Opening Round Tournament

Oskaloosa–William Penn University has been allotted 100 tickets to distribute to its fanbase for next Saturday’s game in the Park City Bracket B as part of the 2020-2021 NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship Opening Round, presented by Ballogy.

Due to capacity limitations at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kan., only so many tickets were given to each institution. The WPU Athletics Director’s office will handle the distribution of the tickets, offering them in three tiers.

The top tier is guests of Statesmen men’s basketball players and coaches (only those players and coaches who are part of the team’s travel party). The second tier is WPU season pass-holders on a first-come, first-serve basis. Finally, the third tier is non pass-holding fans, again on a first-come, first-serve basis.

William Penn will play Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m. against the winner of Friday, March 12’s Mid-America Christian/Holy Cross contest.

Tickets cost $17. Please allow 24 hours for the Athletics Director’s office to respond.

Tickets allotted to other institutions that are not purchased will also be released back to the public at a later date.