MCCF Awards Grant To Friends of Mahaska County Conservation

The Mahaska County Community Foundation (MCCF) recently awarded a $25,000 Community Betterment Grant to the Friends of Mahaska County Conservation. This grant will support the creation of the Mahaska County Conservation All-Inclusive Nature Playscape and Community Area.

This nature playscape is designed to provide local residents and neighboring communities with an outdoor, imaginative play space that features natural climbing structures, a mammoth play sculpture, log traverses, staggered trails, and other adventurous outdoor elements. Construction for this project is set to break ground in April 2025.

The MCCF, founded in 2005, serves as a non-profit community organization focused on benefiting Mahaska County through philanthropy. The funds for grants like this one come from the Iowa County Endowment Fund Legislation, aimed at supporting the development and well-being of Mahaska County communities, charities, and organizations.