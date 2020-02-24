Mary Elizabeth Mitchell

April 20, 1935 – February 23, 2020

New Sharon, Iowa | Age 84

Mary Mitchell, 84 of New Sharon passed away peacefully Sunday evening, February 23, 2020 at the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. Mary Elizabeth Mitchell, the daughter of Lloyd and Harriet (Allred) Coffey, was born on April 20, 1935 in Humeston, Iowa.

Mary was a 1952 graduate of New Sharon High School.

On September 1, 1952, Mary was united in marriage to Leon Mitchell at the New Sharon United Methodist Church. To this union three children were born, Mike, Tom and Brenda.

Leon and Mary farmed together in the New Sharon area most of their lives. Once their children were in school, Mary worked for Phelps Hardware, Marty Rickard Photography, she owned and operated Mitchell Cafe for a few years, she worked at Wiley Pharmacy and then started a cleaning business in 1998. Mary cleaned houses for many years before retiring in 2013.

Mary was a excellent cook and enjoyed baking. Mary enjoyed attending rodeos, square dancing, singing and spending time once a month with her sister, Franny, and her brother-in-law, Leroy. She also loved to attend all North Mahaska activities especially to watch and support her grandchildren. She was a member of the New Sharon United Methodist Church, Prairie Knolls Country Club, Sharon Squares, the Red Hat Ladies, the New Sharon Rodeo Club, Mountain Dew Drops and a neighborhood card club.

Her legacy will be honored by her three children: Mike (& Barb) Mitchell of Pella, Tom (& Peggy) Mitchell of Gainesville, Florida and Brenda (& Charlie) Sparks of New Sharon; eight grandchildren: Wendi, Alison, Candi, Michael, Jamie, Annalaya, Ashley and Jared; one godson, Dusty; 24 great grandchildren; three god-grandchildren; her sister, Franny Davis of Reinbeck; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Harriet Coffey; her husband, Leon Mitchell on July 15, 2014; one grandson, Travis Mitchell; and three siblings: Lloyd Coffey Jr., Avis Northcutt and Calvin Coffey.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 am Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the New Sharon United Methodist Church.

Burial will be held in the Friends Cemetery in New Sharon.

Visitation will begin after 12:00 pm Friday, February 28, 2020 at the New Sharon United Methodist Church with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PROS & G2C Wednesday Night Ministries, New Sharon Fire & Rescue or Homestead Assisted Living.