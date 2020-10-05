Mahaska County Election Information

The Mahaska County Auditor’s office announces in-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, October 5, 2020. To take into consideration the health and safety of voters and employees of Mahaska County this will be conducted in a temporary voting building that has been placed directly in front of the Mahaska County Courthouse, 106 S. 1st St., Oskaloosa, IA. Voters can find the handicapped accessible building open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the purpose of casting an absentee ballot. Other hours it will be open are the following Saturdays in October: Saturday, October 10th and 17th from 8 am to noon; Saturday, October 24th from 8 am to 5 pm and Saturday, October 31st from 9 am to 5 pm.

If you have already submitted an absentee ballot request form to the Auditor’s office the first day those ballots can be mailed is Monday, October 5, 2020. Watch your mailbox that week for delivery of your absentee ballot and instructions. The last day you can request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is Saturday, October 24th. If you will be returning your absentee ballot by mail it must be postmarked Monday, November 2, 2020 and received in the Auditor’s office by noon on Monday, November 9, 2020 to be counted. If you are hand delivering your absentee ballot it must be received in the Auditor’s office by 9:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020.