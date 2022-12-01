Mahaska Chamber And Development Announces Eggs and Issues 2023

The Mahaska Chamber & Development Group is beginning to plan Eggs & Issues. This legislative forum will be at Oskaloosa Smokey Row from 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM and will give area residents an opportunity to learn more about the state, county, and local issues. Special thanks to MidWestOne Bank for sponsoring the coffee!

The dates for Eggs & Issues and panel speakers are as follows:

January 14, 2023- City of Oskaloosa and Mahaska County

January 28, 2023 – Iowa Senate #19 Ken Rozenboom

Iowa House #88 Helena Hayes and Iowa House #37 Barb Kniff-McCulla

February 11, 2023 – Iowa Great Places: Arts & Culture Roundtable

February 25, 2023 – Iowa Senate #19 Ken Rozenboom

Iowa House #88 Helena Hayes and Iowa House #37 Barb Kniff-McCulla

March 11, 2023- Mahaska Health, EMA

March 25, 2023 – Iowa Senate #19 Ken Rozenboom

Iowa House #88 Helena Hayes and Iowa House #37 Barb Kniff-McCulla