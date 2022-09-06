Levi’s Booming Business

by Lauren Tarbell

Levi Tarbell is a proud business owner of Tarbell’s Barbells located in Oskaloosa Iowa, near Patritto Orthodontics. Levi first started his business in March of 2022.

Levi’s program includes kids basketball lessons, personal training (1 on 1), and group fitness classes. Although the business is fairly new, Levi has made a small but mighty impact on the community. Yes, it is very hard to begin a small business in such a small town.

However, Levi has overcome the struggles of beginning the future of his business. In a recent interview with him, we asked some questions pertaining to his business.

In the beginning, Levi found it challenging to measure success. He goes on to say, “I would say we are wildly successful because the business is still open and operating. We are making enough money to cover all of our needs financially at this time.” He also says his biggest challenge of opening the business was balancing home life, business, and a part-time job.

Following these questions, we asked what his greatest successes were within the business and he replied by simply saying that seeing his clients, kids and adults, grow mentally and physically is the most rewarding part of his job. Seeing his clients make progress or achieving their goals is really what his business is all about.

Something Levi wishes he knew when he first started his business was how important marketing is. He also wishes that he wouldn’t have hesitated in the beginning with his ideas, in his words he says, “just get out there and freaking do it”.