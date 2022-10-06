KROETEN’S GOAL LIFTS WARRIORS TO HOME WIN

Ottumwa, IA – Dare Kroeten (St. Louis Park, MN/St. Louis Park) netted the lone goal of the afternoon to lift Indian Hills Women’s Soccer to a 1-0 victory at home over Lewis & Clark Community College (IL) on Thursday afternoon.

Kroeten powerd home a shot with less than two minutes to play in the first half to provide all the scoring the Warriors would need on the day. Freshman Sara Cogoli (Erbusco, Italy/_) pitched the shutout for the Warriors to move to 8-2-0 in net on the year.

The Warrior defense allowed just two shots, only one on net on the afternoon as Indian Hills recorded its seventh shutout of the year. The seven shutouts are tied for the third-most in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) this year while the team’s 0.78 goals against average is tops in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) and 15th overall in the country.

Kroeten tallied her 11th career goal, and seventh of the season at the 43:27 mark of the first half. Freshman Shay Polson (Johnston, IA/Johnston) played a long ball from midfield while Kroeten slipped past the Trailblazer defense. Kroeten made a move to the left and fired a shot that found the back of the net. The Warriors did not allow a shot in the second half as the team preserved the shutout.

After three matches over the past six days, Indian Hills will remain idle until October 12 where the Warriors will host nationally ranked Iowa Western Community College at 3:30 PM as part of sophomore day.