Kostric’s Title Nets Heart Honor

Oskaloosa–Rok Kostric (Sr., Koper, Slovenia, Sports Management) garnered recognition for being on top of the leaderboard last weekend by being named the Heart of America Athletic Conference Men’s Bowler of the Week Monday.

Kostric is now a three-time weekly award recipient (first this year). He collected the laurel after winning the individual crown at the Jayhawk Challenge Saturday.

Over the six games, the senior led the 81-man standings with 1,321 pins. He opened with a 232 and then dipped to a 182 before posting his best game of the day at 279. Scores of 234, 222, and 172 followed as Kostric won the crown by 49 pins. It is his first-ever individual win and the fifth time he finished in the top 10.

His efforts helped William Penn to the #1 seed for Sunday’s bracket competition and the Statesmen held serve to win the team crown as well.

For the year, Kostric owns an average of 203.3 in 12 games with a high game of 279.

The weekly award is the first for WPU this year.