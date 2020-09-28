Knee-High Naturalists “Going Batty”

Knee-High Naturalists “Going Batty”

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

10:00 – 11:00 am

Environmental Learning Center

2343 Hwy. 92, Oskaloosa

The Mahaska County Conservation Board invites kids ages 5 and younger to the Knee-High Naturalist program titled “Going Batty”. At this program, the activities will help kids learn all about the amazing flying mammals called bats!

The Knee-High Naturalist program is designed to help foster learning about nature and exploring the outdoors. We ask that adults bringing the children remain with them during the program. Please park behind the ELC on the south side. We will meet in the back and remain outdoors. We ask that everyone social distances from other families.

Pre-registration is required by calling (641)673-9327 ext. 2 or emailing decook@mahaskacounty.org. NOTE: Please indicate how many adults and kids will be attending this program and also a contact name and phone number.