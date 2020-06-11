Kerry Heaton

Kerry Heaton

April 14, 1955 – May 28, 2020

Robertsdale, Alabama | Age 65

Karen Dee “Kerry” Mathew Heaton died May 28, 2020, at her home near Robertsdale, Ala., after an-18 month struggle with cancer. She was 65. She dealt with her illness with a positive outlook and great sense of humor.

Kerry was born April 14, 1955, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of James F. and Betty L. Mathew.

Kerry was a 1973 graduate of Oskaloosa High School where she participated in many activities, especially theatre and vocal music. She attended the University of Missouri where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority and then attended William Penn College from which she graduated in 1977.

Kerry married Carl Lee Heaton in Oskaloosa on August 19, 1978.

They lived in Oskaloosa for a number of years where she worked for APAC telemarketing firm and then moved to Rochester, Minnesoa area after she completed training as a physical therapist assistant for many years.

Upon her retirement in 2017, Kerry and Lee began traveling in their RV and spent winters in southern Alabama. They also spent summers in Minnesota state parks where she and Lee were campground hosts. Kerry enjoyed Broadway musicals and especially joining her mother on a trip to see Broadway musicals and Ellis Island in New York City. She also loved to read fictional novels and solve jigsaw puzzles.

Kerry is survived by her husband, Lee Heaton; her son, C.J. (& Jessica) Heaton of Omaha, Nebraska; her daughter, Katie Kilburg (& boyfriend, Ryan Freeman) of Long Lake, Minnesota; Steve (& Kendra) Heaton of Oskaloosa; Cara (& fiancé, Todd Sage) of Oskaloosa; her grandchildren: Abby Heaton, Reed Heaton and Grant Heaton of Omaha, Nebraska, Jesse Kilburg of Long Lake, Minnesota, Amanda (& Jacob) Jones, Alex (& Andrea) Heaton, and Lake Heaton, of Oskaloosa, and Arik Sille and Mikayla (& Bret) Adkins, of Oskaloosa; 7 great-grandchildren; her brother, John Mathew and his partner Stephen DePenna of Webb Lake, Wisconsin; and her sister, Julie (& Ron) Mulford of Taylors Falls, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James F. and Betty L. Mathew; and a grandson, Jordan Heaton.

Her remains will be cremated as per her wishes.

A visitation for Kerry Heaton with the family present will be held from 1 – 3 p.m., on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Langkamp Funeral Chapel.

According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending this public event. Langkamp Funeral Chapel is handling Kerry’s final arrangements.

In lieu of flowers or cards, the family asks that memorials be made to your local hospice or cancer awareness groups.

