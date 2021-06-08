Kathy Lynn Fleener

December 25, 1953 – June 7, 2021

Albia, Iowa | Age 67

Kathy Lynn Fleener, age 67, of Albia, IA, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Kathy was born on December 25, 1953, to LeRoy Russell and Darlene Marie (Woods) Woollums in Ottumwa, IA.

Kathy grew up and attended school in Albia. She later attended Buena Vista University where she obtained her Master’s Degree in Social Work.

On November 10, 1973, Kathy was united in marriage to David Carl Fleener, and to this union, 3 children were born, Teri, Chris, and Heather. Kathy and David shared 35 years of marriage together prior to his passing on January 31, 2009.

Kathy worked at Chamberlains and many various jobs until graduating from college. After graduating from college, she went to work at Mid Iowa Therapy until her retirement.

Kathy was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She was a talented quilter and enjoyed quilting with her sisters, Cindy and Peggy and sister-in-law, Cathy. Kathy’s true joy in life was traveling with her family and spending time with them in general, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Kathy is survived by her children: Teri (& Loren) McIntosh of Ottumwa, IA, Chris (& Dan) Smith of Albia, and Heather (& Jim) Hastings of Bussey; 8 grandchildren: Tara (& Zach) Ingles, Ty McIntosh, Devinn (& Joe) Clayton, Kody (& Mekayla) Chamberlain, A.J. (& Zachary) Robinson, Joseph Smith, Jensen (& Christian) Powless, Jenna Hastings; 7 great grandchildren: Emerson, Rylee, Kaiden, Rylan, Oakley, Tobias, and Preston; her siblings: Carroll (& Cathy) Woollums, Peggy (& Dick) Christensen, Cindy (& Ron) Underwood, Sherry (& John) Illingworth, and Tammy Woollums; her special canine companion, Daisy Mae; and a friend of 8 years, Richard.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David Fleener; her parents, LeRoy and Darlene; a sister, Vicky Jo Woollums; a brother, Bradley Woollums; and her in-laws, Jim and Ethel Fleener.

Due to unforseen circumstances, the visitation is postponed until further notice.

A private family burial will be held at Chisman Cemetery in Wapello County at a later date.

A memorial has been established to the National Kidney Foundation.

