KALAMBAY, MCHENRY SPARK WARRIORS ON THE ROAD

Poplar Bluff, MO – No. 5 Indian Hills Men’s Basketball completed the Iowa-Missouri Challenge with a 2-0 record after running past State Fair Community College 81-59 on Saturday. The Warriors move to 6-0 overall on the year with the win.

Trailing 37-32 at halftime, the Warriors used a 49-22 advantage in the second half to knock off the upset-minded Roadrunners. Indian Hills secured its second victory at the two-day Iowa-Missouri Challenge after defeating tournament host Three Rivers Community College 86-66 on Friday night. The Warriors are 6-0 all-time in the annual event which began in 2019.

Sophomore Enoch Kalambay (Gatineau, Canada/Orangeville Prep) scored a team-high 23 points with 17 of those coming during the second half surge for the Warriors. Kalambay added five rebounds and a pair of steals for Indian Hills. Don McHenry (Milwaukee, WI/Hawaii-Hilo) scored 14 in the first half and finished the night with 20 points. Sophomore Eddiean Tirado (San Juan, Puerto Rico/Miami Triple Threat) hit three three-point shots to finish with 11 points.

Tirado opened up the night with a corner three-point shot just 19 seconds into the game to give Indian Hills a 3-0 lead. The lead was shortlived as State Fair responded and eventually pulled away throughout the first half, building a lead by as much as 12. The Roadrunners carried its lead into halftime with a 37-32 edge.

Kalambay sparked the Warrior rally from the initial inbound to open the second half as the sophomore scored eight straight to open the frame, including a pair of three-point shots. The Warriors eventually took back the lead at the 16:59 mark on a Trevion LaBeaux (Waterloo, IA/Ames) lay-in. On the next possession, Kalambay went coast-to-coast for the bucket and the Warriors never looked back. Indian Hills led by as much a 25 after shooting 61.3 percent from the floor over the final 20 minutes.

The Warriors used a sizable advantage in the paint with a 44-8 edge over the Roadrunners down low. The Warrior bench outscored State Fair 51-9.

Lado Laku (Dallas, TX/Cal State Fullerton) blocked a season-high five shots in the win while David Jones (Sacramento, CA/Panola) added a team-high seven rebounds and four points.

The Warriors now return home to face its biggest challenge of the year as No. 1 nationally ranked Northwest Florida State College comes to the Hellyer Center on Wednesday, November 16. The Raiders, the defending national champs and the Warriors will tip-off at 7:00 PM.

Posted by on Nov 12 2022.

