Juniper Schwartzman becomes first woman to play football at Grinnell … and kicks an extra point!
by Grinnell College Athletics
Juniper Schwartzman makes history by becoming the first woman to play football at Grinnell College on Saturday. She made the most of the chance, making an extra point on the Pioneers’ final touchdown in a 34-16 win over Lawrence University.
Posted by Press Release on Oct 1 2023. Filed under College Sports. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.